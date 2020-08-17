Agarwal Samaj Telangana comes to aid of needy members

Hyderabad: For the families who are in despair after losing their bread-earners, the Agarwal Samaj Telangana has come forward to provide financial aid to the widows of the community under Maharaja Agrasen Agarwal Samaj Central Care Fund.

Speaking about the initiative, Govind Agarwal President Agarwal Samajh Telangana, said, "The surviving spouse often must deal with significant financial as well as personal loss, after the death of husband the economic impact falls disproportionately on widows. Under this initiative the Samaj is going to provide Rs 600 monthly for the widows.

The amount would be transferred to their bank accounts and If someone doesn't need money the Samaj will provide ration kits of an equal amount consisting of rice, atta, oil, mrichi, and other items."

Vice president Shashi Kanth Agarwal said, "Soon in September the Agarwal Samaj is going to start 'Mahila Rozgaar Yojna', under this project a sewing centre will be established with 11 automatic machines which would provide employment to a large number of needy of the community."

During the Covid-19 pandemic the Agarwal Samaj has also started Covid-19 helpline which has 10 prominent medical doctors giving selfless service 24×7 through 20 Covid task force teams to the needy persons of the community.

"The other branches of Samaj is providing more than 50 oxygen concentrator machines to the Covid-19 patients," added Shashi Kant Agarwal.