Agri Minister Singireddy urges people to use biopetrol

Highlights

Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurates biopetrol pumps in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: Minister of Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that everyone should use bio-petrol to prevent pollution.

The minister inaugurated bio-petrol pumps in Nagavaram and Ankur areas of Wanaparthy district on Tuesday. The Minister said that agro petrol pumps have been established under the auspices of Telangana State Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited. He advised the people to use biopetrol for environmental protection and pollution prevention.

Singireddy said that the State government will increase bio-petrol products and soon take steps to establish bio-petrol pumps across the state. In this programme, District Collector Sheikh Yasmin Bhasha, K Ramulu TSAIDCL vice-chairman, managing director Achman Drihan, Guru Raj Sank, JD P chairman Lok Nath Reddy, Municipal Chairman Gattu Yadav, ward councilors, public representatives and others were present on the occasion.

