Agri yield to be procured in villages: Adilabad Collector A Sri Devasena

Adilabad: District Collector A Sri Devasena informed the farmers that their produce of paddy, maize and Bengal gram will be procured in their villages in the wake of corona threat.



Speaking at a press meet at the Collectorate's conference hall in Adilabad on Monday, she said that paddy crop has been cultivated in 486 acres in 46 villages of two mandals and expected 927 metric tonnes yield. As many as 13 procurement centres have been identified through 11 Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) and 2 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) and procurement will begin from April 16. Minimum Support Price of paddy will be Rs 1,835 per quintal of grade A and Rs 1,815 for B grade variety. Paddy coupons will be given in advance to the farmers informing date and time of purchase, she explained.

The Collector said that Bengal gram was cultivated in 82,065 acres in the district covering 475 villages in 18 mandals. Expected production is 52,751 metric tonnes. A total of 185 procurement centres have been identified through 14 PACS and 2 FPOs. The purchases will commence from April 7 with a minimum support price of Rs 4,875.

Devasena said maize was cultivated in 6,917 acres covering 248 villages in the district and expected production will be 17,293 metric tonnes. 53 purchasing centers will be set up to purchase maize and the MSP is Rs 1,760 per quintal, she stated.

Collector Devasena said that no corona positive case has been registered in the district so far and called upon the people to support the lockdown. She asked them not to venture out of their houses unless and until it is urgent and must maintain social distance.

She also said that 6,612 migrant labours have been identified in the district and making all arrangements like supply of dry ration to 5,899 and shelter to 126 and medical assistance to all. A control room was also established and nine vegetable markets were set up in the town, she informed.