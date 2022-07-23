Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy assures to solve VRAs problems soon

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy assured the protesting Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) that their problems will be solved very soon and the State government will take a right decision at the right time.

"I can assure all the VRAs that their problems will be solved soon. Chief Minister KCR is aware of the problems of the VRAs and the CM will take the right decision at the right time. I suggest VRAs not to waste time by worrying about their careers," said Singireddy Niranjan Reddy while addressing the protesting VRAs in Wanaparthy district on Saturday.

The VRAs have been protesting for the past few days across erstwhile Mahabubnagar demanding the state government to resolve their problems at the earliest. The Agriculture minister while taking a representation from the protesting VRAs said that he will take the issue to the notice of chief minister and he believed that soon the CM will definitely take a favorable decision.