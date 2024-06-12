Live
- Tennis: Nadal, Alcaraz to team up in doubles for Spain at Paris Olympics
- Thane cop and woman on motorcycle mowed down by speeding dumper
- Ports, roads to get major investment boost in India, cargo volume to grow up to 8 per cent: Report
- PM Modi, others attend swearing-in of new BJP-led govt in Odisha
- Agriculture Officer Neethi who inspected seed and fertilizer stores
- Third BJP govt in Arunachal led by Pema Khandu to be sworn in on Thursday
- Security forces won't rest till terrorism is rooted out from UT: J&K L-G Sinha
- Child labor under the age of 14 is a crime
- India's industrial production clocks 5 pc growth in April
- Have to be at our best to beat a world-class Indian team, says South Africa skipper Wolvaardt
Just In
Agriculture Officer Neethi who inspected seed and fertilizer stores
Inspections of seed shops and fertilizer shops in Bijinapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district were conducted under the direction of Mandal Agriculture Officer Neethi.
Nagarkurnool: Inspections of seed shops and fertilizer shops in Bijinapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district were conducted under the direction of Mandal Agriculture Officer Neethi. Sri Venkata Sai Agencies Vaddeman, Sri Veerabhadra Vaddeman, Mallikarjuna Seeds and Pesticides Bijinapalli, Vasavi Agencies, Basic Agricultural Cooperative Society Bijinapalli- Cotton, Maize, Paddy and Janumu seeds were collected and sent to Malakpet Lab and Jadcharla Lab for quality control, agriculture officer said. Similarly, Urea and Ammonium Pasphate Sulphate fertilizers were collected and sent to Malakpet Lab for quality control, She said.
She warned that strict action will be taken if any traders in the mandal are found to be selling fake seeds or fake medicines. Farmers are advised not to buy loose seeds. Farmers have been asked to inform the agriculture authorities if they have any doubts about the purchase of seeds.