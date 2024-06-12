Agriculture Officer Neethi who inspected seed and fertilizer stores

Nagarkurnool: Inspections of seed shops and fertilizer shops in Bijinapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district were conducted under the direction of Mandal Agriculture Officer Neethi. Sri Venkata Sai Agencies Vaddeman, Sri Veerabhadra Vaddeman, Mallikarjuna Seeds and Pesticides Bijinapalli, Vasavi Agencies, Basic Agricultural Cooperative Society Bijinapalli- Cotton, Maize, Paddy and Janumu seeds were collected and sent to Malakpet Lab and Jadcharla Lab for quality control, agriculture officer said. Similarly, Urea and Ammonium Pasphate Sulphate fertilizers were collected and sent to Malakpet Lab for quality control, She said.

She warned that strict action will be taken if any traders in the mandal are found to be selling fake seeds or fake medicines. Farmers are advised not to buy loose seeds. Farmers have been asked to inform the agriculture authorities if they have any doubts about the purchase of seeds.