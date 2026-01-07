Complete pending works quickly: TTD Chairman

Tirupati: TheTTD Chairman BR Naidu instructed officials to expedite the completion of various engineering works underway in TTD.

He conducted a virtual review meeting with TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal at the meeting hall of the TTD administrative building in Tirupati on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman instructed the Engineering officials to quickly complete the expansion works of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Amaravati, Venkatapalem, as per the instructions of the CM of AP N Chandrababu Naidu. He also suggested forming a committee on TTD Kalyana Mandapams (marriage halls) and taking action based on their report.

The TTD Board Chief emphasised the need to take measures to complete 5,000 Bhajan Mandirs, temples under construction, and temples that have recently received approvals, in a timely manner.

He directed that an action plan be formulated to ensure the timely completion of development works at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Upamaka, Sri Padmavathi Andal Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Karimnagar, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Ananthavaram, the 141 temples to be constructed in Kuppam, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Navi Mumbai, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Bandra, Mumbai, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Belgaum, Karnataka, the development works in the vicinity of the Kondagattu Anjaneya temple, and the PAC in Kanipakam, among other development projects.

Similarly, he instructed that the various development works near Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta, including the installation of the 108-foot Jambavan statue, and other ongoing works in TTD should be completed on time, and administrative approvals should be obtained for the works yet to be undertaken.

He directed that designs be prepared for the base camp to be constructed at Alipiri for the convenience of devotees and also instructed that measures be taken to complete the ongoing engineering works in Tirumala and Tirupati within the stipulated time.

He suggested that advance plans be made to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties during the upcoming summer season regarding accommodation, queue lines, roads, drinking water, and other facilities. He advised that any administrative problems related to the constructions should be brought to the attention of the Governing Council.