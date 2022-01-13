Ahmedabad airport going greener

Ahmedabad: Not only airplanes, but airports are also responsible for carbon emissions in the civil aviation sector. Indian airports such as the ones in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Vadodara have taken steps to minimise their carbon footprints. And now Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA or Ahmedabad International Airport) is also paving the way for a greener tomorrow and joining the league.

In sync with the global vision of increasing green cover, SVPIA in its current initiatives has planted over 2,000 trees of nearly 20 different species at the airport. Just before privatisation a year back, the airport had about 6,000 trees and now in short span of 1 year it has increased to 8000 with addition of 2,000 in just one year.

Adding to green cover and reducing carbon footprint, the SVPI airport has been taking up several initiatives one of them being increasing greenery inside and outside terminal buildings. In short span of 1 year of privatization, it has added about 2,000 square metres of shrubs area and 1,200 square metres of green cover using lawn.

With proactive efforts from SVPI airport, the greenery has increased and reaching closer to the goal of better sustainable development through various programmes for greener future. It is not only a matter of green spread, shrubs and trees at SVPIA, but also a global approach to ensure sustainable practices at all levels including the implementation of environmental standards and controls, green infrastructures, minimising noise pollution, adopting sustainable best practices, developing fuel efficiency, employing a resource conservation policy dealing with energy and water and systematic recycling.

As a crusader to promote a green and sustainable environment, SVPIA has undertaken numerous pioneering and impacting measures. In the near future, a green cover comprising 20,000 trees has been planned along with a landscape cover comprising of 10,000 sqm shrubs and landscape cover of 20,000 sqm of green carpet lawn.

The efficient green practices adopted by SVPIA makes it one of the most sustainable airports globally, providing the best for its passengers today while striving for a sustainable tomorrow. Furthermore, the airport has also worked towards the implementation of its measures through optimal use of its existing resources. SVPIA conforms to the highest safety and security standards through its efficient and easy to use facilities exceeding customer expectations while simultaneously creating value for its stakeholders.