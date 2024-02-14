AHOY MEDIGADDA...! Vigilance report will be discussed threadbare in Assembly: Revanth

Hyderabad: While emphasising the need for discussing the Vigilance and Enforcement Directorate report on Medigadda barrage, which was recently submitted to the Government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy informed that the ‘White Paper’ on Irrigation will be tabled in this budget session.

Speaking in the Assembly ahead of the visit of Ministers and MLAs to the Medigadda, the CM said that the preliminary report by vigilance was received by the government. The report highlights the cause of the damage to the Medigadda barrage, and it will be discussed in the Assembly. He informed that the Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, will be tabling the ‘White Paper’ on irrigation projects on February 14 or 15. “Following the damage to the barrage, the then BRS government has found fault even with the report presented by the National Dam Safety Authority. The members of the Legislature should know the cause of the damage and how files have gone missing following the incident. It was their responsibility. The vigilance report needs to be discussed in the house,” he emphasised amidst the uproar from Opposition benches, as the issue was not in the agenda.

Revanth took potshots at BRS leaders, including former CM, K Chandrasekhar Rao. Terming Harish Rao as ‘Kaleshwar Rao’ he invited the former minister to Medigga, even as Harish Rao and other leaders complained of discussion uncalled for as it reiterating that was not mentioned in the agenda. “A hype was created over the construction of the project and was termed ‘a'man-made wonder’. The idea was pushed at the international level, prompting, publication in media outlets like the New York Times and even Discovery. People were lured to experience a feeling like Taj Mahal,” he said, taking a swipe. Further reminding Harish Rao how he was called ‘Kaleshwar Rao’ by the former governor, Revanth also took a jibe at former R&B Minister Prashant Reddy about how he made wild allegations, citing possible damage with detonators and the intention of placing the then BRS government in the dock. “It is high time that people know the truth behind this incident and how the piers had sunk. Buses have been arranged for everyone. If journey by road does not suit, the State government has also arranged a helicopter at Begumpet, specially for KCR," said the CM, while inviting his predecessor to the tour.