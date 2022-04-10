AICC appoints Komatireddy as Star Campaigner for TS

Hyderabad: The Congress high command on Sunday bestowed responsibilities on Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. The All India Congress Committee appointed the Bhongir MP as a Star Campaigner for Telangana Assembly Elections. The AICC has released a statement on the appointment. The release said that decision was taken after the approval of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

It is to mention here that the MP was disgruntled when the Congress high command appointed A Revanth Reddy as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Reports were that Venkata Reddy also levelled allegations against the TPCC chief. It is learnt that the disgruntled MP had also asked the party leaders not to meet him. With this, a few senior leaders had also held discussions with him on the issue where the whole scenario changed.

The MP joined the TPCC chief at a 2-day protests programme over the issues of farmers at Indra Park. Two months ago, Revanth Reddy visited Komatireddy's house and held discussions. Recently, the MP had met the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on the Parliament premises and had discussed the situation in Telangana.

The party high command has shown concern over T Congress in the State. The AICC appointed the MP as Star Campaigner for Telangana Assembly elections with the foresight that Komatireddy will also help the party in strengthening and gaining power in the State.