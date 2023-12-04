Live
Just In
AICC is likely to make a decision on the Telangana' CM post by this evening
Highlights
According to AICC sources A Revanth Reddys name is likely to be cleared and announced by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and by evening Revanth along with few ministers likely to take oath. It is learnt about 63 out of 64 MLAs suggested the name of Revanth Reddy.
The AICC leadership is likely to take a final call on the Chief Minister candidature by this evening.
Sources said that Congress leader DK Siva Kumar communicated with AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge about the single line resolution delegating powers to the Congress High command to select the CM candidate.
The Congress High command will consult some more senior leaders and come to a conclusion soon.
