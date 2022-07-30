AICC secy meets Rajagopal Reddy, says latter is pacified

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee secretary Vamsichand. It is believed that he had pacified the rebel MLA. Speaking to the media, the AICC secretary said that there is no need for by-elections in Munugode constituency as the latter has agreed to stay back in the party and fight against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his party TRS from Congress.

Meanwhile, the rebel Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy's intent of joining BJP making headlines, the latter itself has stated that there is a need for by-election in Munugode Constituency. He also stated that he will address the media within 15 days on his decision to stay in the party or shift loyalties. The TRS party has snatched the rights of MLAs who are not in his party. CM KCR made public believe that development is for the party-ruled constituencies and not the opposition. He clarified that the by-election is a must and the fate of Telangana will be written by this bypolls. He stated that the people of the State is looking forward for a change and bright future.

He stated that the by-election is like Kurukshetra war and there is need to wage a war against the KCR's family rule in the State. He said that the TRS will surely be on toes if Munugode by-election takes place.

Meanwhile, sources said that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, a rebel Congress MLA from Telangana, appears to have finally made up his mind to switch his loyalties to the BJP.

A member of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Munugode, he made it clear that his resignation and the by-election are certain.

Though senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on the direction of the Congress leadership, had invited Reddy to New Delhi for talks, the rebel MLA ignored the invite and late Friday night issued a statement.

Rajagopal Reddy announced that he would be sounding the war bugle against the "corrupt and family rule" of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He vowed to liberate the state from the clutches of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the KCR family, who he alleged to have amassed massive wealth and pushed the state into a debt spiral.

Rajagopal Reddy said he would not compromise on his mission to free Telangana from the misrule and corruption of TRS.

Responding to allegations against him, he said his aim was not to serve his own interests.

In a clear hint that he will soon be joining the BJP, the rebel MLA said his decision was being welcomed by all including the people of Munugode.

The legislator said the efforts to form a people's government would begin from Munugode.

He declared that the next elections would be between the Pandavas and Kouravas, and that the Chief Minister and his "money-distributing army" will face defeat.

He also accused KCR of deliberately ignoring development of Munugode ever since he was elected from there. He alleged that the government was deliberately not completing the SLBC and Brahmana Vellamla projects.

"I had said last year itself that I was ready to resign from my post, if the State government worked to fulfil the aspirations of Dalits, STs, BCs, minorities and other sections. I'm not someone who goes back on his words," Rajagopal wrote.

He stated that only BJP is capable of defeating TRS.

He had also remarked that if summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should appear before it.

The Central leadership of the Congress party took serious note of his remarks but avoided taking any strong action. The leadership had asked Digvijay Singh to hold talks with Rajagopal Reddy to persuade him to stay in the party.

Though the MLA had been making bitter attack on the party, the leadership was handling the issue carefully in view of the fact that his brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is a MP in the party.

On July 27, referring to the issue of the party MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy said they would discuss the issue in the party internally and added that the party high command would take a final decision on the issue. The issue of Rajagopal Reddy had become a hot topic in the State following his announcement that he would quit the Congress party as soon as possible.

The State BJP chief also said that the party welcomes any MLA who resigns and joins it. Speaking to The Hans India, a party senior leader said that no specific date has been so far fixed on his joining the party. It will be decided only after due consultations with the Munugodu MLA. And, "once the date is fixed he will be joining the party at Delhi ahead of the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra," he added.

Meanwhile, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender welcomed 'joining' of Reddy in the party fold. Amid this development, Reddy was scheduled to meet Bandi late on Wednesday. However, it has been postponed. Vivek Venkataswamy and a few BJP leaders have decided to meet him.

In a related development, Reddy held hectic parleys with his supporting local Congress leaders and cadre on joining the BJP. He explained to them he would resign as MLA before joining the BJP and that there would be a by-election.

Earlier, sources from AICC also said that the high command would take serious action against Rajagopal Reddy. It also stated that apart from ousting the latter, it would also approach the State Assembly Speaker to disqualify the latter from holding the MLA post which he won on the Congress ticket.