Aija Town Congress President C. Madhu Kumar Hoists National Flag on 78th Independence Day

On Thursday, in the Aija town center, C. Madhu Kumar, the Town President of the Congress Party, hoisted the national flag at the Congress Party office under the leadership of Congress Party State Spokesperson Master Sheikh Vali Achari, marking the 78th Independence Day celebrations.
Speaking on the occasion, they reflected on India's journey to independence, which was paved with immense sacrifices, courage, and unity. They honored the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the air of freedom we breathe today. As they paid tribute to the heroes of India's independence struggle, they extended Independence Day greetings to all.
The event witnessed participation from Mandal Congress Party leaders, activists, and the general public.