  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Aija Town Congress President C. Madhu Kumar Hoists National Flag on 78th Independence Day

Aija Town Congress President C. Madhu Kumar Hoists National Flag on 78th Independence Day
x
Highlights

On Thursday, in the Aija town center, C. Madhu Kumar, the Town President of the Congress Party, hoisted the national flag at the Congress Party office under the leadership of Congress Party State Spokesperson Master Sheikh Vali Achari, marking the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

Gadwal: On Thursday, in the Aija town center, C. Madhu Kumar, the Town President of the Congress Party, hoisted the national flag at the Congress Party office under the leadership of Congress Party State Spokesperson Master Sheikh Vali Achari, marking the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, they reflected on India's journey to independence, which was paved with immense sacrifices, courage, and unity. They honored the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the air of freedom we breathe today. As they paid tribute to the heroes of India's independence struggle, they extended Independence Day greetings to all.

The event witnessed participation from Mandal Congress Party leaders, activists, and the general public.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X