AIMIM chief Asaduddin to hold human chain on Jan 30 in Hyderabad

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will hold a human chain on January 30 from Mohammadi Lines to Bapu Ghat.

Speaking at the public meeting at Shastripuram after concluding the Tiranga rally, Owaisi asked the people to join the human chain at 11 am on January 30 to support their cause. He said that the rally that was taken out on Friday was a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying that the people of Hyderabad and Telangana have rejected CAA.

He further asked the public not to produce any documents to prove their identity. Later, Owaisi thanked the police and other officials for the arrangements at the venue.

Meanwhile, the party leaders said that they would organise a flat-hoisting event at Charminar on January 25 at midnight.