AIMIM floor leader backs Telangana Rising-2047

Hyderabad: Making it clear that their party is extending full support to the Telangana Rising-2047, the AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi appealed to the government to construct hospitals, flyovers and lay roads in the Old City.

While participating in the short discussion on both ‘HILT Policy’ and Telangana Rising-2047 in the Assembly on Tuesday, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that the government should take up appointments in all universities in Telangana. He appealed to the government to implement stringent action to control child labour. He opined that there is a necessity to spend more on school education.

Owaisi said that the pollution has been increasing due to the industries located in Hyderabad. He said that the people were facing severe loss due to these industries. He said, “I don’t know how much the government is benefiting from industries but the people are at the receiving end”.

Targeting the BJP, Owaisi said the party has become a “washing machine” in the country. He alleged that even those involved in illegal activities or large-scale loot can escape punishment simply by joining the BJP, claiming that membership makes one “clean.”