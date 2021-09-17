AIMIM refusing to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day, says G Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been refusing to officially celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day. Reddy hoisted the national flag at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in the state and said, "September 17 is a historic day for Telangana. However, the AIMIM has been refusing to celebrate the day."

"BJP has been long demanding the official celebration of the occasion," added the Union Minister. Earlier on Thursday, DK Aruna, the National Vice-President of BJP demanded the official celebration of Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.