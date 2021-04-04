Aiming for malnutrition-free Karimnagar: Collector Shashanka 

Karimnagar: The health of women and children is like a barometer to evaluate the wellbeing of any nation. Such indicators are often overlooked. Karimnagar District Collector K Shashanka has embarked on a long-term trip to improve the health condition of the people of the district. Systematic maneuvers are being done to prevent malnutrition among women and children through ICDS. Efforts over the past years have shown to reduce iron deficiency in women.

Growth monitoring at Anganwadi centers being the best method to assess the nutritional status of children and women, it has been focused in the district to find out and treat the root cause. District collector Shashanka paying special attention on the indicator of stunting and wasting, which surprisingly increased in the fifth NFHS (National Family and Health Survey) despite rigorous services provided by ICDS and awareness programmes taken up through convergence of departments under 'Poshan Abhiyan'.

CAP (convergence action plan) meetings are being held regularly at mandal and district level to find out present position, gaps and strategies to be taken up with related departments to address malnutrition. Nutri-garden concept is encouraged at Anganwadi centers and in the community, which in long run would lower nutrition deficiency by inculcating the habit of consuming more vegetables and fruits at low cost or even no cost.

Many Anganwadi teachers on their own and some with the help of Krishi Vigyan Kendra and horticulture department started to raise nutri-garden. Collector Shashanka gave instructions to district panchayat officer to support the people at field level through gram panchayats.

Shashanka has instructed the District Medical and Health Officer to organise special campaign to treat SUW (severely underweight/Mam (moderately acute malnutrition) and SAM (severely acute malnutrition/ involving nutrition specialist from NRC nutrition rehabilitation center at all health sub-centers from April month onwards, so that the root cause could be found out and treated and to reduce malnutrition status.

Regular counseling and supervisory feeding will be taken up along with awareness to community with support of Anganwadi level monitoring and support committee (ALMSC).

Child development project officers and supervisors extending supportive supervision in achieving the target by the given timeline under Poshan Abhiyan. The Collector is taking steps to set up a running water facility with the provision of infrastructure at Anganwadi centers. He also directed Anganwadi centres to reduce anemia among women in Karimnagar district, below the national average of 56. The Collector is paying close attention on the health of women and infants by regularly reviewing with Anganwadi staff.

CDPO Sabitha Reddy explaining to District Collector K Shashanka about the ICDS symbol made with vegetables, pulses and eggs and other items at Nedunoor village.