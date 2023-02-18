  • Menu
Air Marshal visits Suryalanka IAF station

Hyderabad: Air Marshal J Chalapati, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, on Friday visited the Suryalanka Air Force station.

A release said, during the visit, he inspected the operational preparedness and infrastructural developments of the station.

Air Marshal Chalapati emphasised on the need for continuous training, to conserve costly military weapon resources in peacetime.

He reiterated the positive impact of physical fitness and that discipline and maintaining a clean environment are essential ingredients of military ethos.

