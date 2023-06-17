Airforce is future ready-President Droupadi Murmu

The Indian Air Force is taking steps to be ever ready and future ready keeping in view the overall security scenario including the challenges of fighting a high-technology war in a network-centric future battle space, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy near here, she said the ability to absorb technology at a rapid pace will be essential for defence preparedness at land, sea and air.

The President said together the defence forces of the country protect land frontiers, large coastline and territorial waters and a huge air space.

The Parade was followed by an aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, a Fly-past by the formation of PC-7, an aerobatic show by Su-30 and synchronous aerobatic displays by the helicopter display team 'Sarang' and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, added the release.