AISF's 17th Congress on July 11

Mahbubnagar: AISF district secretary C Raju has called upon for a grand success of the 17th Congress of the organisation which is to be held in city on August 11.

While speaking on the occasion, AISF district secretary called upon members of the district to take part in the district mahabsabha and make it a success.

The district secretary later released the awareness campaign pamphle.

Lamenting the attitude and anti people's policies of the state government in Telangana and BJP government at the Centre, C Raju alleged that these governments are adopting anti-education policies and are not solving the problems in the education sector. The AISF district Committee will continuously fight for the solution of students' problems in Mahbubnagar district, he vowed.

On this occasion, he called upon the students to make the 'Mahasabha' on August 11 a grand success.

AISF district president Laxman, town secretary Sunil, Shiva, Santosh and others participated in this programme.