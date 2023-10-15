Akhilesh gifts luxury poll campaign bus to KCR

An luxury poll campaign vehicle has arrived in Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh as a gift to BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has sent the jumbo Campaign Bus as a gift to KCR to take up an election campaign from today from Husnabad.

KCR will use the bus to visit the assembly constituencies and attend the public meetings during the election season. The vehicle is equipped with all facilities like the Vanity vans which are being used by film celebrities during their outdoor film shootings .

Leaders said that KCR will use Chopper to reach the distant assembly constituencies to address the public meetings and the bus will be used to hold rallies locally during the visit.























