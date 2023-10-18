Akula Lalitha likely to join Congress

Nizamabad: Former MLC Akula Lalitha’s farewell to the BRS is seen as a huge setback for the ruling BRS in Nizamabad district.

She also stepped down as the chairperson of the Telangana State Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Limited.

She said that the MLAs are ruling the roost in the district, giving no importance to the MLCs, ZPTCs, MPTCs, Sarpanches etc. It’s learnt that Akula Lalitha has been unhappy with the BRS leadership for some time.

Sources say that her husband Raghavender is in touch with the Congress leadership. She is likely to rejoin the Congress and contest from the Nizamabad Urban Assembly seat.