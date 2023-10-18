Live
- Travel tech firm Expedia cuts nearly 100 jobs in 2nd round: Report
- Explosive openers and World Cup ace climb closer to ODI rankings summit
- ONGC, OIL to gain as govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- Deputy CM releases baby fish into Raiwada reservoir
- ‘Sri Anna Mahotsav’ in Lucknow from October 27
- Foxconn will build AI factories with Nvidia chips, software
- Govt extends curbs on sugar exports to keep prices in check
- 4% DA hike announcement, MSP raise in six Rabi crops likely by Union cabinet today
- Prez Murmu launches 4th agriculture road map of Bihar
- Nine Tamil Nadu fishermen attacked mid-sea by Sri Lankan pirates, sixth attack in 2 months
Just In
Akula Lalitha likely to join Congress
Highlights
Former MLC Akula Lalitha’s farewell to the BRS is seen as a huge setback for the ruling BRS in Nizamabad district.
Nizamabad: Former MLC Akula Lalitha’s farewell to the BRS is seen as a huge setback for the ruling BRS in Nizamabad district.
She also stepped down as the chairperson of the Telangana State Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Limited.
She said that the MLAs are ruling the roost in the district, giving no importance to the MLCs, ZPTCs, MPTCs, Sarpanches etc. It’s learnt that Akula Lalitha has been unhappy with the BRS leadership for some time.
Sources say that her husband Raghavender is in touch with the Congress leadership. She is likely to rejoin the Congress and contest from the Nizamabad Urban Assembly seat.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS