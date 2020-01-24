Alakunta Saraswathi takes out padayatra in Hyderabad

Tarnaka: Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi conducted 'padayatra' in Ravindra Nagar in the division and enquired about the problems. Locals informed about the street lights problem and open nala problem in the division. Alakunta observed that electrical wires are hanging to ground level. She informed the respective officials to clear the problem at the earliest. Ravindra Nagar president Somayajulu, Addu Kaas, Hymad Bhai and others were present. Later, Saraswati visited the repair works of Lalapet flyover along with project EE Sri Lakshmi. "Traffic movement would start on flyover within four days. All works will be completed very soon," said Alakunta.

