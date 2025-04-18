Alampur Leaders Meet Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Seek Development and Constituency Status for Aija

Gadwal: Hyderabad, Thursday: In a courtesy meeting held at the residence of AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar in Hyderabad, Alampur Market Yard Chairman Doddappa and former MPP of Aija, Prakash Goud, along with senior Congress leaders from the mandal, met Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. The delegation extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Deputy CM by presenting him with a bouquet and expressed their appreciation for his leadership.

The meeting, organized under the guidance of Sampath Kumar, served as a platform for the leaders from Alampur constituency to raise key local demands and development aspirations. During the interaction, the leaders highlighted the pressing need for comprehensive development of the Alampur constituency. They requested the Deputy Chief Minister to focus on infrastructure, public services, and agricultural development in the region.

One of the primary demands put forth was the creation of a separate constituency for Aija mandal, citing its administrative and developmental importance. Additionally, they appealed for the upgradation of the Aija Market Sub-Yard into a full-fledged Market Yard, which they believe would greatly benefit local farmers and traders by enhancing market access and economic opportunities.

The leaders expressed confidence that with the support of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and under the leadership of Sampath Kumar, the Alampur region would witness accelerated growth and receive due recognition in the state's development agenda.