ALEAP Donates Rs 5 Lakh to Telangana CM's Relief Fund

The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) has contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, showcasing their support for the state's relief efforts.

Hyderabad: The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) has contributed ₹5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, showcasing their support for the state's relief efforts. ALEAP President Kanneganti Ramadevi, Vice-President Adusumilli Durga Bhavani, and Joint Secretary Pallavi Joshi handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the launch event of the MSME Policy-2024.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and commended the organization for their generous contribution towards helping those in need, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in aiding the affected communities.

