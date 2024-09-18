Live
- Three Dead In Delhi Building Collapse Amid Heavy Rain
- District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, Expresses Condolences on the Death of Woman Constable in Road Accident
- District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao Stresses Effective Implementation of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
- State Government Distributes Mahalakshmi Scheme Gas Cylinder Certificates under Abhaya Hastham
- Demand for Immediate Operationalization of 100-Bed Hospital in Alampur Constituency and 30-Bed Hospital in Aija Mandal
- Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Criticizes Past Government for Yadadri Power Plant Neglect
- Nine persons injured in explosion at a house in Kishanbagh
- Design Democracy 2024 - Shaping the Future of Design, Art, and Innovation
- HDFC Pension Becomes First Private Sector Pension Fund Manager to Surpass Rs. 1 Lakh Crore in AUM
- University of Melbourne launches Global Centre in Delhi
Just In
ALEAP Donates Rs 5 Lakh to Telangana CM's Relief Fund
Highlights
The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) has contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, showcasing their support for the state's relief efforts.
Hyderabad: The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) has contributed ₹5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, showcasing their support for the state's relief efforts. ALEAP President Kanneganti Ramadevi, Vice-President Adusumilli Durga Bhavani, and Joint Secretary Pallavi Joshi handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the launch event of the MSME Policy-2024.
The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and commended the organization for their generous contribution towards helping those in need, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in aiding the affected communities.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS