All are equal before Operation HYDRA: Revanth

Hyderabad: Stating that the government would not spare any encroachers irrespective of their social or political status, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that Operation HYDRA, which was taken up by the government to clear encroachments in FTL and buffer zones of various lakes, would be taken up vigorously. And he warned that those who violated the law would be sent to jail.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the newly recruited sub-inspectors at the Telangana Police Academy on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said, “My appeal to all illegal occupants of the water bodies is to vacate the encroached places voluntarily. If not the government will demolish the illegal structures and will book cases and lodge them in the jail.”

Revanth Reddy further said that the encroachments on the banks of the Musi river would also be removed and double-bedroom houses would be constructed for the displaced. The government will provide rehabilitation to all 11,000 residents. Referring to those who have been making certain comments on HYDRA, the CM said if the encroachments were not allowed by the previous government poor people would not have suffered flood havoc which Hyderabad had witnessed in the recent past.

“The demolition of encroachments is to prevent future calamities,” he said. He said the Government was also firm in its decision to eradicate the menace of drugs and ganja which was playing havoc with the lives of youth and leading to increase in crimes, including cyber crimes. He called upon the police to eradicate drug menace with an iron hand. “It was everyone's responsibility to rebuild the Telangana State and create a bright future for future generations. Police are the first to respond when a problem arises. Let us all strive hard to eradicate drug and ganja abuse. Even the thought of drugs should send shivers down the spine of those who consume and sell,” he said.