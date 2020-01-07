All are equal before the law: MRPS

Warangal: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder president Manda Krishna Madiga had found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for indirectly supporting the encounter of Disha accused. Addressing the cadres at the State Committee meeting here on Tuesday, he said that recent remarks made by the CM on Disha incident indicate that the government was supporting such encounters.



"It's nothing but mockery of democracy. Court has to decide and pronounce a judgment. There should not be any scope for emotions," Manda Krishna said. What is the need for law if encounters can make a person hero, he questioned. It's nothing but taking the law into one's own hands, he added.

He said that the MRPS will not sit idly if the government continues to discriminate the cases in which victims are SC, ST, BC or minorities. "As the victim belonged to upper castes, the Government went to the extent of taking revenge against the accused. But its reaction was not same when the victims belong to lower castes," he alleged. There was a disparity as well if the accused belongs to upper castes, he alleged.

In a bid to protest the discrimination against the SC, ST, BC and minorities, the MRPS has decided to organise Yudha Bheri in Hyderabad on March 8, Manda Krishna said.

MRPS State president B N Ramesh and T Pradeep Goud of Maha Jana Socialist Party, Manda Kumar, Velpula Suri, Dasu Suresh, Madar, B Shyam and E Rajamouli were among others present.