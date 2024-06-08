All Arrangements in Place for Group 1 Preliminary Examination Today (June 9)

Mahabubnagar: All necessary arrangements have been completed for the Group 1 Preliminary Examination to be conducted today (June 9) in the district. Scheduled from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM in OMR mode, the district administration has finalized all preparations for the examination.

District Collector G Ravi Nayak informed that in Mahabubnagar district, 36 examination centers have been established to accommodate 15,199 candidates. Comprehensive measures have been taken to ensure candidates face no inconvenience. Section 144 will be imposed around all examination centers, and photocopy centers within a 3-kilometer radius will be closed. Additionally, police have been deployed to ensure tight security arrangements.

Security checks will be conducted before candidates enter the exam centers, with female staff assigned for checking female candidates. Only authorized personnel are allowed to enter. The district health department has arranged for medical staff at all centers to provide first aid, and municipalities have organized cleanliness activities. The RTC will run an adequate number of buses, increasing frequency for the convenience of candidates. Measures have also been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply at examination centers.

Candidates must arrive at the exam center by 10:00 AM. Those arriving after 10:00 AM will not be allowed to enter. No mobile phones or electronic devices are permitted in the exam center, except for the Chief Superintendent. Candidates who have not yet received their hall tickets can download them from the TSPSC website.