All CET exams including EAMCET postponed in Telangana

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced that all the Common Entrance Tests (CET) in the state that are scheduled in May including EAMCET have been postponed.

TSCHE chairman Papireddy in an announcement said that the revised dates for all the exams will be declared soon. He also said that the registration for all these exams has been extended to May 5. So, the candidates who are planning to apply for CET exams can register themselves online till May 5.

It is already known that the neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh has postponed all the examinations including EAMCET.

The exams are postponed in Telangana due to the extension of lockdown till April 30. The state government has decided to extend the lockdown after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain coronavirus.