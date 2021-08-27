All government schools to have libraries in Telangana

Chevella/Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the government has decided to set up libraries in all government schools in the State and a model library will be set up in Kaukuntla Government School.

She conducted a surprise inspection of a government school in Kaukuntla village, Chevella constituency on Thursday and inspected sanitation works, school rooms and washrooms in the school.

she said that nearly 60 lakh students would be attending schools from September 1 and the government is taking all measures that the schools will follow Covid norms and conduct classes accordingly. The Minister instructed private schools management to follow Covid norms and sanitise the buses. Rangareddy DCMS chairman P Krishna Reddy, sarpanch Gayathri and local leaders have accompanied the Minister.