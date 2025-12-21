All India Cricket Tournament Launched by MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

Nagarkurnool: The All India Cricket Tournament being organised at the ZP School Ground in Nagarkurnool town was inaugurated with much enthusiasm. Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy attended the event as the chief guest and formally launched the tournament.

The MLA inaugurated the competition by conducting the toss for the opening match between New Star Nagarkurnool and Killer CC Chennai, officially marking the beginning of the tournament. He encouraged the players and interacted with the teams on the field.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajesh Reddy emphasised the importance of sports among youth, stating that participation in games not only improves physical fitness but also instils discipline and leadership qualities. He assured that full support from the government and his side would always be extended for the development of sports.

He further said that efforts are underway to develop Nagarkurnool town as a centre for sports, providing better opportunities and facilities for young talent.

Market Committee Chairman Raman Rao, senior cricketers, former councillors, sports enthusiasts, and a large number of spectators were present at the programme.