All-Party Event Celebrates Professor Jayashankar's Birth Anniversary

An all-party event was held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Professor Jayashankar.

Gadwal: An all-party event was held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Professor Jayashankar. The event took place in front of the MRC building in Ieeja,where leaders garlanded the statue of Professor Jayashankar and paid their respects. Following this, a commemoration of Gaddar’s death anniversary was held at the Ambedkar statue.

Speakers praised Professor Jayashankar, calling him the visionary behind the Telangana state and a leader of the statehood movement. They also honored Gaddar for his unforgettable contributions to the Telangana movement through his songs, which breathed life into the cause.

The speakers emphasized that the sacrifices of both Jayashankar and Gaddar are unforgettable in the struggle for Telangana statehood. They called on every citizen to work towards fulfilling their dreams by fighting until water, funds, and employment opportunities are fully secured for the people of Telangana.

