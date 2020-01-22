All poll arrangements in place :Siddipet Police Commissioner Joel Davis

Husnabad: Siddipet Police Commissioner D Joel Davis inspected election material distribution center and strong room at Telangana Model School here on Tuesday.

He said, there are 69 wards and 149 polling centers under Gajwel, Husnabad, Dubbaka and Cheryala municipalities. "All arrangements are in place. Bandobast has been arranged for ensuring no untoward incidents occur during elections. Legal action would be taken if anyone is found terrorising people. People can call or whatapp to 7901100100 or dial 100 if they find anyone not following election code of conduct. Immediate action would be taken against miscreants," he said calling upon people to avail their right to vote.