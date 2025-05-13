All set for CM’s visit on May 18

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh announced that all arrangements have been completed for the visit of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Macharam village in Amrabad Mandal of Achampet Constituency, Nagarkurnool District, scheduled on May 18.

“The CM will formally inaugurate the Indira Solar Giri Water Development Scheme, launched to enhance the livelihoods of tribal and Chenchu communities in the Nallamala forest region,” said the Collector. A review meeting was held on Monday at the project site with District Forest Officer Rohit Gopidi, Additional Collector Deva Sahayam, Achampet MLA Chikkudu Vamshikrishna, and other officials to oversee preparations.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh stated that under the scheme, 13 farmers cultivating land under ROFR pattas in Macharam village have had borewells dug across 50 acres as identified by the Groundwater Department. “Water has been successfully found in all the borewells, and REDCO is swiftly working to provide solar-powered pumps,” he said.

Meanwhile, Horticulture Department officials have begun pit digging and marking for the plantation of fruit-bearing trees. The Roads and Buildings Department is preparing the helipad and the main stage for the CM’s public meeting. Departments such as Electricity, Panchayati Raj, DTDO, Mission Bhagiratha, and Revenue are actively executing their assigned responsibilities.

The Collector urged all concerned departments to work in close coordination to ensure the success of the Chief Minister’s visit.

Officials present at the review included DRDO PD Chinna Obulesu, DTDO Firangi, Groundwater Department AD Divya Jyothi, DPO Rammohan Rao, Horticulture Officers Venkatesham and Jagan, Mission Bhagiratha Officer Sudhakar, R&B Officers Nagalakshmi and Jalandhar, RWS Officer Hemalatha, and several officials from the Revenue and Forest Departments.