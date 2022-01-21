All set for fever survey across Telangana from today

Hyderabad: To assess the intensity of Covid-19 cases the State government has decided to conduct a fever survey as there is rapid surge in cases of infection across the State. The government will also be taking remedial measures to curb the spread of virus.

Teams of the State Public Health Department along with Municipal Administration personnel in urban areas and Panchayat Raj staff in rural areas will visit every doorstep to check whether the inmates have symptoms of Covid-19. They will be carrying testing kits as well as home isolation kits to distribute among those found with Covid-19 symptoms.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao along with Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other higher officials conducted a virtual review meeting with district collectors of the situation across the State on Thursday.

Addressing the media Rao said, "The State government has planned and is ready with two crore testing kits and one crore home isolation kits. Though there is a shortage of testing kits in the market, their availability was ensured with advanced planning by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao." Kits have already been provided at all levels right from major government hospitals to primary health care centres and sub-centres at the village level and those found with symptoms could make use of them for the speedy recovery, he added.

He asked the local public representatives to take part in the fever survey, to identify the symptoms in advance and start treatment promptly. All Basti Dawakhanas will be functional until 2 pm even on Sundays until Covid cases drop.

During the review meeting preparedness of hospitals, availability of medicines and equipment as well as beds was discussed.