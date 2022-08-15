All set for I-day fete at Golkonda fort

Hyderabad: The stage is set for a grand celebration of 76th Independence Day on Monday, even as the streets are filled with Tricolour as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu across the state. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be hoisting the National Flag at the historical Golkonda Fort at 10.30 am and take guard of honour. The only worry is about weather with the Met office predicting heavy rain across the two Telugu states for the next 48 hours.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday took stock of the arrangements at the Golkonda Fort and gave necessary instructions to the officials on the security and other aspects.

When the Chief Minister would arrive at the fort, he would be welcomed by about 1,000 artistes depicting the rich culture and traditions of the country. The folk artistes in Telangana art forms like Perini, Gussadi Nruthyam, Bajnara dance, Mujra, Sheri band, Marpha, Dappu dance, Gujarati Dandiya Nagaras would be performing atop of the Turrets on the Fort. The city ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior officials would be part of the celebrations at the fort. On Sunday, citizens of all age groups were seen carrying Indian flags on their vehicles, residences and shops.

Many had purchased the flags on their own as the GHMC which was to distribute flags to every doorstep could not cover the entire city. The commercial establishments, including malls and cinema halls, were decorated with lights and flags of various sizes were displayed. The decorations were theme based on incidents picked up from the Independence struggle. Mass singing of National Anthem The Chief Secretary called upon the people to be part of the mass recitation of the National Anthem on the next day of Independence Day. He said the traffic would be stopped for over a minute at all the places in the state at 11.30 am and asked everyone to participate in the mass singing of the National Anthem.