All set for Karimnagar Municipal Corporations elections today

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of elections for Karimnagar Municipal Corporations on Friday.

According to State Election Commissioner V. Nagi Reddy, polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday. A total of 76,427 voters are expected to exercise their franchise for KMC.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has ordered re-polling at three places in Telangana. They include Polling Station No. 198 of Ward No 41 in Mahabubnagar; PS No 87 in Ward 321 of Bodhan and PS No. 101 of Ward 41 of Kamareddy.