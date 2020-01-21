All set for Municipal elections in Telangana on January 22

Hyderabad: All arrangements are set for the Municipal elections in Telangana on Wednesday (January 22). The polling will be held in 9 municipal corporations and 120 municipalities across the state.

The election body has set up a total of 1438 polling stations in 9 municipal Corporations and 6325 in 120 municipalities, where 45,000 personals will participate in the polling duties and 53.37 lakh voters will be able to utilise their franchise during the polls.

The government has declared a holiday in the areas where the elections are carried out on Wednesday and the polling staff will be reaching the designated polling station by Tuesday evening

However, out of the total 325 divisions in the corporations, one ward got elected unanimous and out of 2,727 wards in municipalities 80 are unanimous and a by-election will be held in Dabeerpura division under GHMC limits. On the other side, The polling in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will be held on January 24 and the campaign will continue till Wednesday.

In the elections, EC is going to implement the 'Face Recognition App' for the first time in the country to prevent fake votes. This app will be implemented as a pilot project at 10 polling stations under Kompally Municipality in Medchal–Malkajgiri district.

The people will elect 325 corporators for nine corporations and 2727 councillors will be elected for 120 municipalities. The poll body has made required arrangements for the polls in all the districts.

The polling will be held on January 22 (Wednesday) from 8 am to 5 pm and the results will be declared on January 27.