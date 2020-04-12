All you need to know about "T COVID'19" app for official data cases in Telangana

The Telangana government has officially launched 'T COVID 19' app for the people and government officials to provide accurate information on coronavirus. The app helps to curb the fake news being circulated on coronavirus.

From the government announcements to precautionary guidelines, the application contains everything that the user could know.

About T COVID'19 app:

The application was developed by state health and IT electronics and communications departments in collaboration with AWS, Cisco and Hyderabad-based start-up company Quantela.



In addition to the information on the number of coronavirus cases, the app also allows the public to undergo self-assessment tests to learn about their medical conditions. With the telemedicine module called 'Call Health', any person can remotely book an appointment with doctors.

There are also helpline numbers provided in the app for the user in case of an emergency.





Here are the services that are available on the T COVID'19 app...



Self Assessment test:

The test helps the user to know about his/her medical condition. The user needs to enter his name, age, mobile number, gender, body temperature, symptoms, travel history and history of any medical conditions.





Private hospitals with isolation ward:



The list of all the private hospitals in the state with isolation wards are provided here





Government hospitals with isolation wards:



Here, the user can get the list of all the government hospitals with coronavirus isolation wards





Approved labs and test centres:



The list of all the approved labs and test centres to test the samples of coronavirus patients. There are around six test centres across the state.





Prevention and precautions:



The precautionary measures to be followed by the citizens are added up here to curb the spread of coronavirus.





Telemedicine:



Here we get the list of doctors to connect and book an appointment with them remotely





Government announcements:



Media bulletins, GO's issued by the state government related to coronavirus included here.





Essential services:



The information about the essential goods and services that are being operated during the lockdown.





Contribution:



People can contribute to the efforts of the Telangana government to fight against coronavirus by donating online. UPI ID, QR code is provided here to ease the transaction process while donating to CMRF.







