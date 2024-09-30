Allampur Agriculture Market Leaders Seek Support from Marketing Director for Development.

Gadwal : Alampur Agriculture Market Chairman and Vice Chairman Meet Marketing Director in Hyderabad.

Today, the Chairman and Vice Chairman of Alampur Agriculture Market Committee paid a courtesy visit to Ms. Lakshmi Bai, the Marketing Director, at the Marketing State Office in Hyderabad. During the meeting, they requested support for the development of Alampur Agricultural Market.

Director Lakshmi Bai assured that she would always extend her full cooperation for the development of the Alampur Agricultural Market Committee. The officials also highlighted the longstanding marketing challenges faced by farmers from Aiza Mandal, which consistently leads in crop yields within the district.



Chairman Doddappa briefed the Director about the need for a full-fledged market in Aiza Sub Market Yard, to which she responded positively, promising full support in establishing a new, fully operational market in Aiza.

Both Chairman Doddappa and Vice Chairman Pacharla Kumar expressed their gratitude for her assurance and support.