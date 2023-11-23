Allapur is a symbol of religious harmony and development, MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao

KUKATPALLY: BRS party MLA candidate from Kukatpally Madhavaram Krishna Rao along with corporator Sabia Ghousiddin participated in Praja Ashirwad Sabha at Allapur division and stated that Muslims and Hindus in Allapur division are standing as a symbol of religious harmony and the reason for this is the policies adopted by Chief Minister KCR.

He said that Telangana state is happy because of the policies of the BRS party government and stated that Congress and BJP has never thought about the welfare of the people. He said that apart from caste and religious politics, they have no need for people's development and law and order. Ten years ago, if it rained in Allapur division, the roads were muddy and used to be very chaotic due to improper drainage system but the situation turned in the last ten years.

He highlighted welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak to the poor and asked people to make KCR the Chief Minister again in the upcoming elections.