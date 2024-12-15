Allegations against KTR baseless: BRS leader

Hyderabad: Renowned environmentalist and BRS leader Raghavendar Yadav strongly condemned the baseless allegations and politically motivated actions by the Congress government against BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

He said that the unwarranted attempts to tarnish his reputation and the threat of arrest over the alleged corruption in the historic hosting of the “2023 Greenko Hyderabad ePrix” event in Hyderabad are not only unacceptable but also detrimental to the progress and international standing of the Telangana state.

The decision to host the 2023 Hyderabad ePrix car race in Hyderabad was a bold move by KTR and the BRS government, reflecting their unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and global collaboration.

The event, which showcased cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) technology, was aligned with Telangana’s goal of promoting environmentally friendly initiatives. Raghavendar Yadav demanded the Congress government to rise above politics and support initiatives that truly benefit the people of Telangana.