Allot 2BHK Indiramma houses to beneficiaries: Jeevan Reddy

Jagtial: MLC Jeevan Reddy demanded that the beneficiaries of Indiramma houses should be given priority in allotment of double bedroom houses.

Speaking to the media here on Friday he said 4000 houseless people were selected in the united State on the basis of eligibility during Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy rule and allocated 4,000 houses in about 120 acres in Nookapalli of Mallyala mandal in the district.

Out of 4,000 houses sanctioned under Indiramma scheme, 1676 houses construction was stopped at different stages, while construction of 2324 houses has not started. The government was showing step-motherly love to the beneficiaries by not granting funds to complete the stalled houses.

Priority should be given in allotment of double bedrooms to 2324 people whose houses construction was started and there was no need to draw the lottery. Rs.50 crore should be sanctioned at the rate of Rs.3 lakh per house to complete the houses which were stalled at various stages.

Chief Minister KCR sanctioned 4,000 double bedroom houses to Jagtial four years ago. In 2018, minister KTR laid the foundation stone for the construction of double bedroom houses. Even after four years, it was still not completed.

According to the official figures, 5600 people have applied for double bedroom houses in Jagtial town, while the authorities have identified 3459 people as eligible. Even though there were enough houses available for the deserving why the lottery was drawn to select the beneficiaries, Jeevan Reddy asked.