Allu Arjun Questioned in Sandhya Theater Stampede Case: Investigation Updates

The Sandhya Theater incident created significant attention. Actor Allu Arjun, who had been arrested in connection with the case, was on bail. However, he was questioned for over three hours at the Chikkadapalli police station.

The police took him back to his residence after the session, with tight security in place. Allu Arjun did not make any statements to the media andleft the premises immediately in his car. The case was related to a stampede at Sandhya Theater, and Allu Arjun was questioned as part of the investigation.

Along with his lawyer Ashok Reddy, the actor faced a series of questions from the investigating officers. He recorded his statement as part of the investigation.

Recent developments revealed that the police included the management and the manager of Sandhya Theater, identified as A1 to A8, in the case. Additionally, the police included the security personnel and floor in-charge from A9 to A10.

Allu Arjun's bouncers were included as A12 to A17. Furthermore, Mythri Movie Makers was included as A18. Allu Arjun was listed as A11 in the case.