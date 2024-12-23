Allu Arjun’s house attacked, police arrest 6 persons in city

Hyderabad: A group of miscreants, claiming to be associated with the Osmania University Joint Action Committee, attacked actor Allu Arjun’s residence, hurling tomatoes on Sunday. Flower pots inside the premises were damaged. The incident has left fans and the local community in shock. Six persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

Tensions escalated when a group of individuals associated with the Osmania University JAC stormed Allu Arjun’s home. They raised slogans against the actor and shouted that Allu Arjun was responsible for the death of a woman Revathi, and the present health condition of her son Shri Teja, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

They also intercepted Allu Arjun’s personal staff while continuing to throw tomatoes at the residence.

The security personnel stationed at the actor's residence intervened and managed to stop them from causing more harm.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media. The incident has drawn public attention, with fans expressing concern over the security of the actor and his family. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter and ensure such incidents do not recur.

On information, the police reached the spot and beefed up security outside the house of the actor.

Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind said they would like to observe restraint and that law will take its own course. “You have seen what happened outside our house. But this is time for us to observe restraint. We should not react to all this at present.

Police came and took them away. They filed a case. No one should encourage these types of incidents. We will not react to this. Law will take its own course," he added.

Meanwhile, West Zone police has registered a case against the six persons and others who were involved in the offence and stringent action as per law is being initiated against them.

Police informed the public that any such lawless behavior will not be tolerated, and stringent legal action will be initiated against anyone who tries to take law into their hands.