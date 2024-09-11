Alphores chairman Narender Reddy to contest MLC election

Karimnagar (Jagtial): Alphores Educational Institutions Chairman V Narender Reddy said that he would contest in the upcoming Graduate MLC elections.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said he will contest as an independent candidate regardless of whether any party supports him or not. He revealed that he had already discussed with the sitting MLC Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy, who said that he would not contest this time and after taking his suggestions he decided to stand in the contest.

Narender Reddy revealed that after joining the Congress party before the 2018 Assembly elections, although he was supposed to contest from the Karimnagar assembly seat, he could not do so due to some circumstances.

He said that if he is given a chance he will become the voice of education reforms in the Council as he has a complete understanding of the private and public education sector. Expressing his hope that he will benefit from being associated with three generations through Alphores educational institutions, he announced that

he has decided to contribute his part in shaping the

education sector of Telangana into a high standard system in the country.

He said that he has been setting up educational institutions for 34 years and he has set up education institutions from KG to PG standing as a as a role model without lowering standards in his educational institutions.

Narender Reddy announced that he is from Kodimyal of Jagitial district and is contesting from his own district. He said that he studied at Kodimial Government School and completed his Inter from Karimnagar Science Wing College and degree at SRR College and PG at Osmania University.

He said he is running up to 60 educational institutions in many districts of Telangana and after stepping into the council in the MLC election of graduates.

He announced that he would take a special initiative to bring radical changes in the government education system. He revealed that he has already engaged in the registration process of graduate as MLC voters.