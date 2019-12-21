Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Alphores students celebrate Mathematics Day in Karimnagar

Alphores students celebrate Mathematics Day in Karimnagar
Highlights

The students of Alphores School of Gen-next and Tiny Tots celebrated the Mathematics Day on a grand note to mark the occasion of famous Mathematician...

Karimnagar: The students of Alphores School of Gen-next and Tiny Tots celebrated the Mathematics Day on a grand note to mark the occasion of famous Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan here at the school premises in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman of the school V Narendar Reddy said that with his skills and talent in Mathematics, Srinivasa Ramanajun not only got name and fame for himself in the field of Mathematics but also to the country across the world.

Born in Tamilnadu on December 22, 1887, Srinivasa Ramanujan was able to solve very difficult problems with ease within seconds and became an expert in the subject finding out various techniques. At the age of 10 years who mastered the subject and got command over the difficult topic in mathematics that is Trignometry, he added.

V Narendra Reddy said that in 1993, when he wrote a letter to G H Hardy, a professor in Cambrdige University, the professor was surprised who came to know the talent of Srinivas Ramanujan.

Hardy invited Ramanujan to visit London. Even though he fell ill, he did about 32 research works, he informed. To mark the occasion, Chairman of the Alphores School V Narendar Reddy felicitated the Mathematics teachers of the school.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad taken to Tiz Hazari Court21 Dec 2019 1:11 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad taken to Tiz Hazari Court

'We want justice': Jamia students, locals hold anti-CAA protest
HC orders re-postmortem to bodies of accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case
HC orders re-postmortem to bodies of accused in Hyderabad vet...
Nirav Modi threatened to kill company
Nirav Modi threatened to kill company's director claims CBI in...
US House of Foreign Affairs Committee insists on meeting Jaishankar after India cancels talks
US House of Foreign Affairs Committee insists on meeting...


Top