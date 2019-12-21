Alphores students celebrate Mathematics Day in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The students of Alphores School of Gen-next and Tiny Tots celebrated the Mathematics Day on a grand note to mark the occasion of famous Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan here at the school premises in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman of the school V Narendar Reddy said that with his skills and talent in Mathematics, Srinivasa Ramanajun not only got name and fame for himself in the field of Mathematics but also to the country across the world.

Born in Tamilnadu on December 22, 1887, Srinivasa Ramanujan was able to solve very difficult problems with ease within seconds and became an expert in the subject finding out various techniques. At the age of 10 years who mastered the subject and got command over the difficult topic in mathematics that is Trignometry, he added.

V Narendra Reddy said that in 1993, when he wrote a letter to G H Hardy, a professor in Cambrdige University, the professor was surprised who came to know the talent of Srinivas Ramanujan.

Hardy invited Ramanujan to visit London. Even though he fell ill, he did about 32 research works, he informed. To mark the occasion, Chairman of the Alphores School V Narendar Reddy felicitated the Mathematics teachers of the school.