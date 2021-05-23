Always be cheerful, whatever the situation

Nalgonda: Covid-19 has imparted big lessons to all that one should be positive to face any unprecedented crisis, be in touch with near and dear, not feel isolated and follow ABC— 'Always Be Cheerful' whatever be the situation. This improves immunity as well as will power, says Dr Jayaprakash Reddy.



Recalling his harrowing times with Covid infection, Reddy said he was, as usual, attending hospital, seeing patients. "Many relatives/friends had cautioned him not to go to hospital, as chances of getting the virus were more. But my conscience did not agree. I told them (for their satisfaction) that I am not spending much time there".

Reddy had seen many corona suspected patients and referred them to the government hospital after tests. Of course, he took all precautions while seeing them and felt safe. "But despite all tires I became a victim of Covid, not from my hospital, but outside".

"I went to a place 400 km away along with relatives in an AC car. Among us was a senior citizen who had tested positive. Thus started my problem, as myself and wife showed symptoms and got positive results".

"Unfortunately, the senior citizen expired, causing worry as my lungs were affected, though my wife escaped. Cough, weakness, loss of appetite/taste/smell was main symptoms. We checked into our own hospital for ten days and got treated, consulting a colleague physician"

"I was just a patient, like anyone, and there was no self-treatment, which is not good. When close doctor-friends in the US came to know, they advised me about drugs. With their love, we both never felt depressed. We were always cheerful, interacting with kin and listening to Vedam, Sri Sathya Sai bhajans, discourses".

"In fact, there was nothing like worry, fear or depression. There was no need to go to any corporate hospital in Hyderabad, as oxygen levels were maintained. Slowly the symptoms started receding. Within a week my wife became symptom-free and went home. I was in hospital for a few more days".

"Our staff/doctors always encouraged/served us without any fear of contracting the virus. After discharge, I was in isolation for a few days. I again started daily 'pooja', with some weakness and loss of appetite.

The near and dear definitely improved the situation, with fast recovery. One need not get depressed. Always be positive with faith in God and pray for his blessings. In fact, I did not inform any relative/friend about the virus, as frequent calls and advice/caution deviate the Covid management. When many came to know, they banged me out of love.

"These days whenever a patient comes with suspicious symptoms of Covid I immediately start treatment and advise them test. Because early diagnosis and prompt treatment prevents complications, particularly in comorbidity conditions".

His advice: "Everyone should keep mind in control, as it is a mad monkey roaming with many unwanted thoughts, leading to depression. This disturbs body physiology affecting organs. One should not read the media; it is better to avoid unpalatable news. One should be balanced with positive thinking that all is well and I can make it".

Reddy says "Most people are irresponsible not wearing masks, joining crowds, attending functions, feeling firmly "Covid? Not me". But, unfortunately they are victims. Interestingly, a few who are indoors for months are becoming virus victims, as it is airborne.