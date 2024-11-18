AM Green Kakinada Cluster Joins the World Economic Forum.

Hyderabad : AM Green Kakinada Cluster has joined the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative” aimed improving collaboration and develop a shared vision among co-located companies and public institutions with the goals of driving economic growth, employment and reducing CO2e emissions.

By joining the WEF Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative, AM Green Kakinada Cluster aims to send out a strong message on the importance of a collective approach towards global industrial decarbonisation and create an integrated green industrial ecosystem that will maximize economic, social and environment outcomes in India.

With over $3 billion initial investment, the cluster is expected to create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, boosting local and national economies, while supporting industries like construction, equipment manufacturing, and housing.

Making the announcement AM Green, Chairman, Mr. Anil Chalamalasetty said “Global Decarbonisation Solutions at Scale and Speed are the need of the day to bring in the new vision of global energy transition to life. We believe that this is a wonderful opportunity and a challenge that we have been working tirelessly for over the past many years.”

“We are pleased to welcome the AM Green Kakinada Cluster to our global network of 25 industrial clusters, marking an important step for India’s energy transition. With Andhra Pradesh’s renewable resources, the Kakinada Cluster has the potential to advance green ammonia and hydrogen production regionally. As part of the Transitioning Industrial Clusters community, AM Green Kakinada will have the opportunity to share insights and contribute to the collective progress in industrial decarbonization,” said Mr Roberto Bocca, Head of the Centre for Energy and Materials and Member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum.

Overall ~$15 billion of upstream ecosystem investments are part of the functions of Kakinada cluster. Furthermore, the projected emissions at the commencement of cluster operations in 2026 are 0 Mt CO2e.

Starting with a production capacity of 1 MTPA of Green ammonia, the Kakinada cluster will also include a 2 GW electrolyser manufacturing plant, and other green molecule production facilities ensuring a robust supply chain for equipment, he added.