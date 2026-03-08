Ambedkar Open University Students Celebrate Women’s Day

Nagar kurnool: International Women’s Day celebrations were held grandly at the district headquarters of Nagar Kurnool. Students of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University participated in the celebrations and delivered speeches on the occasion.

During the program, the students spoke about the greatness, contributions, and importance of women in society. On the occasion of Women’s Day, they highlighted the need for respect, equality, and empowerment for women.

Later, the participants cut a cake and exchanged greetings, celebrating the spirit of the day. A large number of Ambedkar Open University students attended the event.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University Study Centre Coordinator M. Anjaiah, staff members Prasad and Shekhar, along with other faculty members and students, participated in the program.