Ambedkar's statue unveiled

Ambedkar’s statue unveiled
Highlights

Gadwal: A newly stalled BR Ambedkar’s statue was unveiled at grand event held at Muchhonipalli village in Gattu Mandal of Gadwal constituency on Wednesday.

The event witnessed the participation of several prominent leaders, social activists, and a large number of villagers.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar, Mandakrishna Madiga hailed the Dalit icon as a “walking encyclopedia, the embodiment of human progress, the soul of the Indian Constitution, and the gateway to progress through education.”

