Live
- Four arrested; booty worth Rs 20.4 lakh recovered
- TTD EO pats Padmavathi College faculty & staff
- Sri City, EPFO hold awareness session on PM-VBRY scheme
- Sandhya Puchalapalli bags CNBC-TV18 award
- Take measures to prevent clogging of drains in city
- Stakeholders unite in Tirupati to combat human trafficking
- Two killed, nine injured as bus rams stationary truck
- Police inspect suspected mass grave sites near Dharmasthala
- Neglect of elderly attracts punishment
- Man duped of Rs 5 lakh in fake gold coin scam, suspect absconding
Ambedkar’s statue unveiled
Highlights
Gadwal: A newly stalled BR Ambedkar’s statue was unveiled at grand event held at Muchhonipalli village in Gattu Mandal of Gadwal constituency on...
Gadwal: A newly stalled BR Ambedkar’s statue was unveiled at grand event held at Muchhonipalli village in Gattu Mandal of Gadwal constituency on Wednesday.
The event witnessed the participation of several prominent leaders, social activists, and a large number of villagers.
Paying tributes to Ambedkar, Mandakrishna Madiga hailed the Dalit icon as a “walking encyclopedia, the embodiment of human progress, the soul of the Indian Constitution, and the gateway to progress through education.”
Next Story